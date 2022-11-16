More voters ready to dump Trump in 2024 in favor of DeSantis

More voters are indicating they are ready to dump former President Trump in 2024 in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The former president’s announced Tuesday night from his private Mar-A-Lago Club in West Palm Beach that he will again be a candidate for the White House after his defeat by Joe Biden in 2020.

Villages-News.com reader Barbara Battista of White Plains, New York has been a strong supporter of Trump.

“I was grateful for economic stability and pride in our country that he brought back after years of failed leadership in the White House. I had a renewed appreciation of all the blessings we enjoy as free people in a country which was finally being recognized as a force for good and a place which reflected our strength, our values, and most of all, our soul. I was so proud to be an American,” she said.

However, her feelings changed completely when Trump attacked his former protege.

“All this was shattered in one instant when the man with whom we shared a dream, a hope, a prayer changed the entire atmosphere by demeaning and excoriating a member of our ranks, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis,” Battista said.

She said she can no longer support Trump.

Douglas Matthews also agrees it’s time for Trump to pass the baton.

“Trump needs to step aside and let DeSantis run for president. It would be a huge factor in unifying the Republican Party,” he said.

Jerry Ragan of the Village of McClure said those holding onto the hope that Trump could return to the White House need to wake up and smell the coffee.

“Trumpublicans should look long and hard at this life-long liar and reflect on the good of the United States. Our country was, is, and will be great. We are in no need of Trumpism to restore greatness. Please find an antidote to the Kool-Aid and drink heavily. Come back to this universe!” Ragan said.

Share your thoughts on the Trump candidacy at [email protected]s.com.