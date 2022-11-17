49.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 17, 2022
South Sumter teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student

By Staff Report
A South Sumter High School teacher has been arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with a student.

Jason Patrick Sager, 48, of Brooksville, was arrested Wednesday evening by Hernando County sheriff’s deputies on charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of battery. He was booked on $14,000 bond at the Hernando County Jail.

A student on Nov. 11 disclosed inappropriate communications and physical contact with Sager, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation revealed he engaged in unlawful contact with the victim via a social media app after school hours. During the investigation, a witness provided information regarding Sager’s actions. While interviewing the witness, it was determined that the witness was a separate victim of unlawful physical contact by Sager.

Jason Patrick Sager posted a video of himself being held up on a platform by cheerleaders at South Sumter High School after a football game.

Any other victim or person that has information regarding inappropriate communication or physical contact with Sager is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

