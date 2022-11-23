Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light

A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light.

Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noted that Barber had “slurred speech” and “bloodshot eyes.” He was asked how much he’d had to drink and replied, “More than usual.” He admitted he was intoxicated and said he’d consumed two Corona beers and two mixed whiskey drinks. Barber said he ran the red light “because it was taking too long to turn green.”

Barber had difficulty performing field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .181 and .171 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.