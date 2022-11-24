So many complaints from Villagers

To the Editor:

Villagers complain about people in the square that don’t live in The Villages and that it is overcrowded. But the money they spend supports The Villages.

After all, they are not overpopulating the area. Originally, it was supposed to have 100,000 homes and now it’s gotten out of hand.

Did anyone even think that we overpopulated the area and have destroyed a lot of beautiful land and overcrowded the area. Another thing that gets me is that they complain about young people. Well, maybe they need to act young and look young. A neighbor of mine has a problem with the young women there. Well if she looks good give her a hands up. Maybe you have forgotten to look good and dress good

Linda Rodriguez

Cottages at Summer Chase