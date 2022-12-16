Ethan Allen McElroy, age 30 of Lady Lake, FL passed away at home on Thursday, December 08, 2022. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on July 12, 1992. He was the son of Thomas Eugene, Sr. and Kimberly Jaye McElroy.

At the age of four, his family moved to Lithia Springs, Georgia where they were members of Atlanta West Pentecostal Church. He attended Lithia Springs Schools. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America with Troup 62 in Lithia Springs. He loved motor sports on land and water. He had a vibrant personality that would light up any room. His quick sense of humor kept people laughing and smiling wherever he went. He had such a loving heart with compassion toward others. He enjoyed landscaping from the time he was fifteen and worked in that field until he became employed by United Parcel Service in Ocala, FL.

At the age of 22, he met the love of his life, Lacie Rose Hallmark, with whom he had 2 beautiful children, Dawson Thomas McElroy, and Caroline Elaine McElroy. Being a father was his greatest joy. He adored his children and loved making them laugh and finding fun things to do with them.

Besides his parents and children, he is survived by a sister, Brittany Jaye and husband John Speros of Marietta, GA, a brother Ryan Thomas McElroy and wife Emileigh of Conyers, GA, a half-brother Thomas Eugene, Jr. and wife Joyce McElroy of Appomattox, VA, and an “adopted”sister, Kendra Jaymes Grizzle who joined our family when she was thirteen and quickly became a big sister. He also adored his nieces and nephews, Lacy Speros, Landon Speros, Gracelyn Grizzle, Everly Grizzle, Kinsley Janney, and Elijay Janney, and he had silly nicknames for each one.

On his mother’s side he is survived by an uncle, Howard G. Tompkins and wife, Betsy, of Lamar, PA, an aunt, Cynthia Tompkins Austin of Christiana, PA, cousins Dr. Neville P. Austin ( Elizabeth) of Morgantown, PA, Noah Austin of Parkesburg, PA, H.G. Tompkins (Debbie) of Lamar, PA, Kathryn Bates (Jeremy) of Mill Hall, PA, and Jacob Tompkins of Lamar, PA.

He is survived on his father’s side by uncles Allen McElroy and wife Nancy of Appomattox, VA, Richard McElroy and wife Joan of Phoenixville, PA, Carl McElroy and wife Janet of Downingtown, PA, Ronald McElroy and wife Mary of The Villages, FL, Barry McElroy of West Chester, PA, and Robert McElroy and wife Nancy of West Chester, PA, cousins Bruce, Kelly, Vince, Kim, Jeannie, Sheila, Joseph, Wendy, Mike, Troy, Norman, Christine, Chrissy, Annie, Lizzie, Brian, and Jenna.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Janet and Elmer Tompkins, paternal grandparents, Allen and Thelma McElroy, stepbrother, Scott McElroy, his uncle David Tompkins and aunt Jeannie McElroy.