Maybe you should have bought a house farther from the Florida Turnpike

To the Editor:

I don’t understand why Villagers complain about the noise from the Florida Turnpike. When you bought the house how could you ignore the noise in the first place? If the noise was that bad maybe you should have bought farther away from the turnpike. Just my thoughts.

Next, you will all want a tunnel going through your so-called exclusive Villages. We have Interstate 75 in Ocala here and we don’t complain despite all the noise and tractor trailers from the warehouses. It creates jobs and is good for our economy.

John McKeon

Ocala