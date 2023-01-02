79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 2, 2023
type here...

Maybe you should have bought a house farther from the Florida Turnpike

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t understand why Villagers complain about the noise from the Florida Turnpike. When you bought the house how could you ignore the noise in the first place? If the noise was that bad maybe you should have bought farther away from the turnpike. Just my thoughts.
Next, you will all want a tunnel going through your so-called exclusive Villages. We have Interstate 75 in Ocala here and we don’t complain despite all the noise and tractor trailers from the warehouses. It creates jobs and is good for our economy.

John McKeon
Ocala

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There’s a reason I didn’t buy in The Villages

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why she didn’t buy a home in The Villages.

Life is too short to always have a negative opinion

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident says we need to see less negativity in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Chaos and inconvenience at temporary postal facility

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the chaos and confusion at the Hacienda Hills “temporary” postals station.

Visitors and vacationers make The Villages more fun

A Village of DeLuna resident says that visitors and vacationers bring a certain joy to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages should ban airbnb rentals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident adds his voice to the growing chorus of Villagers calling for a ban on airbnb rentals in The Villages.

Photos