Carol Jean Brooks was born in Monterey, California to Florence and Shedo “Buck” Russo, the latter a former mayor of Monterey. She spent her early years attending Junipero and Monterey High School before continuing her education at San Jose City College.

In her 20’s Carol began a 30 year career with the phone company. Her work lead her to Silver Springs, Maryland where she met her husband, Lew Brooks. They married on Valentine’s Day in 1974.

Together, Carol and Lew enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay aboard their yacht. In 1998, the couple moved to The Villages, Florida where they celebrated retirement with golf, parties, and travel. After Lew’s passing in 2006 from illnesses related to Alzheimer’s, Carol became a community organizer and volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Family Organization.

Carol later met her loving companion, Don Wheatley, with whom she shared a long life time of laughs, cooking, family & volunteering.

Carol adored her parents, her family & her Italian heritage. She was famous in the Russo Family for honoring family traditions, teaching “the kids” the latest technology tricks, and remembering every birthday & special occasion.

She will be lovingly remembered as dressed to party in a fabulous zebra print while lighting up the room with her mischievous smile, a perfectly timed irreverent joke, and her sunny personality.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, late husband, and 4 brothers: Sal Russo (Faye), Tom Russo (Mercy), Jack Russo (Janet), and Jim Russo (Rosemarie). She is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom she cared for as her own.

A Memorial Service dedicated to Carol’s life with be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Friday January 6, 2023 @ 8:30am.