Beverly Budd Chapel of The Villages Florida passed away January 17th, 2023, after a brief stay at The Buffalo Crossing Rehabilitation Center. Beverly was born on August 16th, 1933, in Warren, PA where she and her husband Glenn of 66 years resided until moving to the villages in 2007.

Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was loved and cherished by her family. Beverly is survived by her three daughters: Kathy Chapel (Burdette), Kim Watson (Daniel), and Karen Callahan (Fred); grandchildren: Krissy Peterson, Glenn Chapel and Cal Callahan and great grandchildren: Lylah Peterson and Dexter Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Chapel whom she married on June 28th, 1952, her parents George and Ethel Budd, and a granddaughter Angela Caren Chapel.

Beverly was blessed to have Martha Dennis, a wonderful companion, later in her life. They enjoyed eating out, going to the movies, and sharing stories. Martha was part of the Adult Watch Program, a delightful group of men and women who faithfully called Beverly each night. These people became a special group of friends for her, and she appreciated them all immensely.

Beverly’s wishes were for family members to hold a private service at a later date in her hometown of Warren PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Salvation Army or Autism Speaks.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.