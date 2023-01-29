Michael Holmes

Michael Carl Holmes of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, 12-20-2022, at the age of 79. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 29, 1943, where he grew up with his sister, Marilyn. When he was approximately 8 years old, his family moved to Livonia, Michigan. He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran school until 9th grade where he then attended Bentley High School in Livonia, Michigan.

He married his wife, Patricia, in 1967. They had one son, Matthew, who was born in 1970. He worked as a designer/manager in computer graphics for the Chrysler Corporation. He retired from Chrysler at the age of 56. He and his wife lived in Michigan until 2010 when they moved to The Villages, Fl.

His passions in life were golfing, hunting wild game, fishing, skeet and target shooting, woodworking, and photography. He is remembered by all who knew him as a personable and outgoing person. He was always willing to help others in all his activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Catherine, and by his sister, Marilyn. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son Matthew, and his grandson, Grant. Mike was a devoted husband (who never said no to his wife), father, grandfather, and friend. He will be dearly missed.