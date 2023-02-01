80.8 F
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Webster reintroduces bill aimed at keeping biological males out of girls’ sports

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has reintroduced a bill aimed at keeping biological males out of girls’ sports.

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. He has been joined in the effort by Rep. Greg Steube of Bradenton and 14 other Republican colleagues.
“Allowing biological males to compete against biological women is patently unjust,” said Webster. “This bill leverages Congress’ Constitutional power of the purse to protect women and girls who have dedicated their lives to physical training and discipline to achieve excellence in their sport. I will continue to stand up for female athletes and oppose biological males from competing against them.”
