Diane L. Loar, 63, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, February 04, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1959, in Detroit, MI.

Diane loved spending time with family, working in her flower gardens, going fishing and thrift stores.

She was Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Cramer; sister, Tina and granddaughter, Hanna.

She is survived by her loving Husband of 17 years, Paul Loar; sons: Mike Gibson, Dan and Ken Sehavilim; brothers: Homer, Scott and John Cramer; sister, Sharon Carrigan; 7 grandchildren: Josh, Tawnee, Brody, Crystal, Zach and Kenny, and 1 great-grandchild, Carson.

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Location: Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785

Viewing: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Celebration of Life Funeral Service: 12:00 pm