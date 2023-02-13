Elizabeth Ulrich went home to our Lord on February 7, 2023. Betty was born to Edward Toner and Annie (O’Donnell) Toner, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Betty met her husband Bill in Dunoon, Scotland while in the Navy in 1967. They then married in May of 1968. Back in the states Betty was the love of everyone. She became a member of Resurrection Of Our Lord Church & Choir. Betty was also involved with aid for friends. She later moved to Somers Point, New Jersey in 2001. She became a member of St. Joseph Church Choir and Eucharistic Minister. In 2011 Betty moved to The Villages, Florida and became a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. She also became a member of The Legion Of Mary and Eucharistic Minister. Betty was also a poet club member out of Paradise Rec Center as well as an American Legion Ladies Auxiliary member in both Somers Point and Lady Lake. She was an avid guitar player and loved playing at mass. She also enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping for many years. Betty is survived by her husband Bill and her sister Ellen McDonald in Scotland. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 2-4pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10am at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.