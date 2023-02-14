Gerald Prezioso “Gerry” was 83 years young and passed away with his wife, Karen, and his daughter, Debbie, sitting by his side on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

He had been fighting for his life for the past 16 months to recover from 4 brain surgeries. He is survived by his wife Karen of almost 60 years, His daughter Debra, his son-in-law Raymond, his grandchildren Matthew and Danielle and his sister Barbara. He was a gentle man that made friends wherever he went.

Gerry was born in Manhattan, NY. He graduated from Pace University with a degree in Business Administration. Gerry was the past president of his Brooklyn temple years ago and more recently a past president of Temple Shalom. Gerry was the commander of the Jewish War Veterans for 8 years, a group of proud men and women who served this country with dignity. He was extremely proud of his post.

Gerry enjoyed all sports, played golf and perpetually had a smile on his face that could light up a room.

Funeral services will be held February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM at temple shalom followed by an interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.