Lady Lake officials to hear pitch for 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466

Lady Lake officials will hear a pitch for a new 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466.
The Lady Lake Commission will consider the proposal during a special meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Gary Levengood of Kimley-Horn & Associates will be making the presentation on behalf of Edward Rose and Sons, a privately-held national real estate development and management company.
The project would feature:
• 10 Resident buildings (four 24-unit buildings and six 36-unit buildings, with a total of 312 units)
• 10 garage buildings, each with seven stalls
• One Maintenance Building
• 644 parking spaces (70 covered)
• Clubhouse
Site Amenities
• Swimming Pool
• Sundeck
• Fire Pit
• BBQ Area
• Dog Spa
• Dog Park
• Amazon Hub
• Fitness Center
• EV Charging Stations
• Clubhouse with Business Center
• Pedestrian Pathways