67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 18, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake officials to hear pitch for 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake officials will hear a pitch for a new 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466.

The Lady Lake Commission will consider the proposal during a special meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Gary Levengood of Kimley-Horn & Associates will be making the presentation on behalf of  Edward Rose and Sons, a privately-held national real estate development and management company.

The project would feature:

10 Resident buildings (four 24-unit buildings and six 36-unit buildings, with a total of 312 units)

10 garage buildings, each with seven stalls

One Maintenance Building

644 parking spaces (70 covered)

Clubhouse

Site Amenities

Swimming Pool

Sundeck

Fire Pit

BBQ Area

Dog Spa

Dog Park

Amazon Hub

Fitness Center

EV Charging Stations

Clubhouse with Business Center

Pedestrian Pathways

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Privileged groups and Priority Golf

A Village of Belle Aire resident suggests that The Villages Golf Administration provides special privileges over and above to select groups. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road.

New resident in The Villages has a question

A new resident in The Villages has a question. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will the gouging ever stop?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that golf priority memberships are rising from $925+tax to $1,376+tax.

Look out for my friend when you’re driving in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that you’d better watch out for her friend if you’re driving in a roundabout.

Photos