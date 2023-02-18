Lady Lake officials to hear pitch for 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466

Lady Lake officials will hear a pitch for a new 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466.

The Lady Lake Commission will consider the proposal during a special meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Gary Levengood of Kimley-Horn & Associates will be making the presentation on behalf of Edward Rose and Sons, a privately-held national real estate development and management company.

The project would feature:

• 10 Resident buildings (four 24-unit buildings and six 36-unit buildings, with a total of 312 units)

• 10 garage buildings, each with seven stalls

• One Maintenance Building

• 644 parking spaces (70 covered)

• Clubhouse

Site Amenities

• Swimming Pool

• Sundeck

• Fire Pit

• BBQ Area

• Dog Spa

• Dog Park

• Amazon Hub

• Fitness Center

• EV Charging Stations

• Clubhouse with Business Center

• Pedestrian Pathways