Sunday, March 5, 2023
Village Voices Chorus to perform specially commissioned piece in 25th anniversary finale

By Staff Report

The Village Voices Chorus with conductor Dr. John T. Lowe Jr. will perform its 25th Anniversary Year Finale – Celebrating the Joy, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

The 120 chorus members commissioned world renowned composer, Bradley Ellingboe, to create a new piece in order to formally commemorate their Silver Anniversary Year. Ellingboe composed the piece that he titled I Was Created for Joy, and he will serve as guest conductor of the Chorus to present the World Premiere of this new and beautiful choral piece.

The Village Voices Chorus

Local professional dancers, Mark and Susan O’Brien, are sure to delight the audience as they  join in the celebration of wonderful music and beautiful dance with their unique choreography for the tunes Autumn Leaves and Fly Me to the Moon.

The concert features a wide range of musical genres.  The American Folk Song Nine Hundred Miles, a medley of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway Hits, a Tribute to the Armed Forces, and Route 66 are only some of the many audience favorites the Chorus has in store.

For more information, click the link below to learn about purchasing a $20 ticket online:

TheVillageVoicesChorus.org

