Villager who had been reported missing arrested on DUI after crashing Camaro

A Villager who had been reported as a missing person was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing his Camaro.

Carl Adam Hergert, 64, of the Village of Virginia Trace, had been the subject of a missing person alert on Saturday. He reportedly had been last spotted near his home in the Stillwater Villas.

Hergert was found that same day after crashing his black Chevy Camaro on Paige Place, just east of Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He fled the scene and was found at about 5:30 p.m. a short distance away on Avenida Central. He was initially taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

He later took part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been drinking. He was also found to be in possession of the drug MDMA. He provided breath samples that registered .143 and .144 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.