Richard Robert

It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard “Rick” Robert on March 1st 2023 after a brief and sudden illness. He was the devoted husband of Judy (Van Ness) Robert, loving father of Jim and Jeff and grandfather of Lukah. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Rick was born on February 6th 1954 to Wilbur and Mary Robert in Nashua, New Hampshire. While attending Nashua High School he met the love of his life and future wife Judy. They were married on August 16 1975.

Rick was a devoted family man who made sure that his family was always taken care of. Rick was very active in raising his sons by coaching many of their sports teams and when not coaching could be found on the sideline shouting words of encouragement. He was very handy and could always be found working on something. When he could not find anything that needed to be mended he could usually solve that problem by taking something apart and breaking it in the process.

Rick was also a passionate golfer and in 2010 began snow birding to The Villages in Florida with Judy. In 2018 Rick and Judy permanently moved to Florida to enjoy their retirement and live out their days in the Sunshine State. Rick will be deeply missed by Judy after 48 years of marriage.

Rick was predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Mary, his younger brother Michael, youngest son Jeff and sister in-law Dolores Drew. Rick is survived by his wife Judy, oldest son Jim, grandson Lukah, older brother Bill and his wife Deb and his brother in-law Paul Drew along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick was a very private person and did not wish for a funeral service. At his requests we ask everyone to keep him in their thoughts. In lieu of cards and flowers the family requests that donations be made in Rick’s memory to the New Hampshire Special Olympics, Winnipesaukee Warriors, 4 Rolling Hills Drive, Tilton, NH 03276.