Residents learn about Sumter County operations through Citizens Academy

By Staff Report

Ten Sumter County residents graduated from the Citizens Academy at the Feb. 28 Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Ellen Decker, Larry Donnelly, Daniel Fort, Rick Gray, Bill Holstun, Walter and Chris Lamberti, Sandy Sakata, Harolyn Smith and Anthony Wooding attended all five of the Citizens Academy sessions.

The Citizens Academy consists of five half-day sessions in which residents learn about all the different departments and agencies. They also get tours of various facilities around the county.

Sumter County Citizens Academy
Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep, far right, congratulates graduates, from right, Ellen Decker, Larry Donnelly, Daniel Fort, Rick Gray, Bill Holstun, Sandy Sakata, Harolyn Smith and Anthony Wooding.

Graduate Bill Holstun said of the program, “I believe the sessions were very good and exposed us to the heart of activities in Sumter County. I enjoyed the tours of the different facilities. The opportunity to meet the leaders of the county made the experience even better.”

“All the presentations were superb. I literally can’t think of a single thing I didn’t like,” said another graduate, Daniel Fort. “What I liked best was that the presentations were very detailed and were done by high level officials who answered every question we put to them. This shows that the Sumter County government views itself as a true servant of county residents.”

A new Citizens Academy program begins Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. Registration for the Spring session is nearly full, but the Citizens Academy also will be offered in August and again in October. You can register at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy.

