William L. Ingle “Bill” passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, FL. Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and cherished friend to many.

Bill was born on May 29, 1936, in Beardstown, II the son of WIlliam C. and Anna Louise Ingle. Bill was a multisport star athlete who excelled at baseball and golf at Beardstown High School. He continued his prowess in these two sports while at Illinois College. He established his business career path shortly after earning an advanced degree in civil engineering from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy.

Bill’s engineering career began in the late 1950s with Union Carbide located in Oak Ridge, TN. In the early 1960s he accepted a position as a structural engineer with Caterpillar in Peoria, IL. He remained employed with Caterpillar and its distributorships until his retirement.

In retirement, Bill could be found on the golf course or the driving range enjoying his lifelong passion for golf. He was an accomplished golfer who frequently shot his age. The low handicapper, Bill scored a career eight hole-in-ones with his most recent hole-in-one on July 22, 2022, at age 86!

A devoted family man, in 1957 Bill married Carol. They were married 65 years prior to her passing in 2022. Bill is survived by his son Kip, daughter-in-law Kelly, and his grandson Carson. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew him and extends a final word of advice to all who had the pleasure in playing golf with him- “fairways and greens!”

In lieu of flowers, should you wish, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved congregation at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church (in Oxford, FL) for the Early Learning Center expansion.