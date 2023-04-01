School bus picking up child in The Villages

To the Editor:

Is there a regulation or rule about children living in The Villages? This past month, I have noticed a Sumter County School bus dropping off a child (approximate age 8 to 10 years) at the gate to the Village of Glenbrook.

A female in a golf cart parked off to the side is picking her up. I did not think children were allowed to reside within our community? Has The Villages (supposedly a 55+ retirement community) turned into a family-oriented town for any age?

Kim Griffiths

Village of Glenbrook