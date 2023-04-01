87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...

School bus picking up child in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Is there a regulation or rule about children living in The Villages? This past month, I have noticed a Sumter County School bus dropping off a child (approximate age 8 to 10 years) at the gate to the Village of Glenbrook.
A female in a golf cart parked off to the side is picking her up. I did not think children were allowed to reside within our community? Has The Villages (supposedly a 55+ retirement community) turned into a family-oriented town for any age?

Kim Griffiths
Village of Glenbrook

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too much complaining!

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wishes Villagers would stop complaining.

Every country has smokers

A Village of Richmond resident responds to a resident who complained a smoker ruined a recent outing at Palmer Legends Country Club. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Hillsborough resident adds his voice in the growing chorus calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

Photos