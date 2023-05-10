Terrence Lee Colclough, 76, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on May 01, 2023.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 08, 1946, to Mason and Marjorie Colclough. He loved watching baseball and played baseball when he was young. He also enjoyed sitting outside with his neighbors and socializing over a cold beer. He is survived by his brother: Thomas Colclough (Tricia) of Austintown, Ohio; his wife: Janet Marie Carpenter of 30 years of Lady Lake, Florida; stepsons: Craig Carpenter (Katrina) of Girard, Ohio; Keith Carpenter (Diana) of Austintown, Ohio; Raymond Carpenter (Tonya) of Girard, Ohio. He is predeceased by his late parents: Mason and Marjorie Colclough.

He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date.