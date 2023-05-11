89.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Why no country clubs south of State Road 44?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why is it that no country clubs are being built south of State Road 44? Most people I know moved here to enjoy the golf and country club atmosphere.

Barbara Calisanti
Village of Gilchrist

 

