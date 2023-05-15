Villager’s son arrested after allegedly making threats with tennis racquet

A man living with his mother in The Villages was arrested after allegedly making threats with a tennis racquet.

Kenneth John Dainty, 49, of 2174 Broxton Place in the Village of Ashland, allegedly threatened a man who was outside his place of employment at about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was sitting outside his workplace, which was not named in the arrest report out of privacy concerns for the victim, when Dainty, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, “walked extremely close” to the other man. He looked up, which prompted Dainty to start cursing at him.

The man retreated back to his place of employment. About 30 minutes later, he went outside for a cigarette break and found Dainty was still outside. Dainty went to his golf cart and retrieved a tennis racket, which he raised up as if he was going to strike the other man, the report said. Dainty slapped the other man’s face, striking his phone at the same time. The man had been videotaping the attack.

Dainty was arrested at his mother’s home on charges of battery and simple assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Dainty was arrested earlier this year after violating an injunction involving his mother.