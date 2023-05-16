84.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Jealous girlfriend arrested after allegedly slapping boyfriend over Facebook messages

By Staff Report
Jenifher Banas Acosta
A jealous girlfriend was arrested after allegedly slapping her boyfriend over Facebook messages.

Jenifher Banas Acosta, 27, of the Carmendy Square Apartments, discovered Sunday that her boyfriend of three years had been communicating with another woman through the Facebook Messenger application, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was “very angry and jealous,” the report said.

The boyfriend left the apartment, but returned the following day and found that Acosta had put his clothes at the front door. He went upstairs in an effort to talk to the native of the Philippines, who still carries her driver’s license from the Philippines. As they were walking down the stairs, she slapped him. She also scratched him several times.

She was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond. Jail records indicate she is not a citizen of the United States.

Letters to the Editor

Photos