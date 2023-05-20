John Edgar McCollough, Jr., age 78, of The Villages, passed away on May 15, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1944 in Easton, Pennsylvania to the late John Edgar and Jennie (Ruggiero) McCollough. John moved to Florida when he was four and grew up here.

John was a veteran of the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

John was a retired engineer for medical devices for over 40 years.

He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL where he served as a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

John was a ham radio operator whose call sign was KB4KP.

He is preceded by his parents and grandson, Dalton Michael McCollough.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Rovena McCollough; sons, Shawn P. (Michelle) McCollough, Chris M. (LeAnn) McCollough and 2 grandchildren, John Michael McCollough and Annlee Roe McCollough.

A Funeral Mass and interment at Florida National Cemetery will be scheduled in the near future.