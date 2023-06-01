Pet Palooza will feature dogs from Sumter County available for adoption

Pet lovers are invited to attend the Ocala Pet Palooza, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 at the World Equestrian Center – Expo Center 2 at 1598 NW 87th Court Road in Ocala. Sumter County Animal Services will be there as part of the festivities, which include pet adoptions.

This family-friendly, pet-friendly event will feature various activities and attractions such as a pet costume contest, pet parades, best trick contest, various up-close animal encounters such as alligators and a kinkajou (a tropical rain forest animal), K-9 demonstrations and Lily the “Unicorn.” There will also be educational sessions and a variety of pet-related vendors.

Sumter County Animal Services will be one of several agencies with dogs available for adoption in which all adoptions are free. Visitors also can bring their own pets to the Pet Palooza as long as they are leashed, well behaved and vaccinated.

More information about the event is available at www.bmgevents.com/ocalapet.