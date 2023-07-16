Nancy Jean Ginn

Nancy Jean (Simpson) Ginn

1953 – 2023

Nancy Jean (Simpson) Ginn, 70, of The Villages, Florida, and Bucksport, Maine, transitioned to her eternal life on June 28, 2023. Nancy was born on January 13, 1953 in Greenville Junction, ME, daughter of Joyce Elaine (Bridges) Simpson-Cyr and Harry David Simpson. She spent her youngest years playing on the family farm, where she surely discovered her love for animals. As a young school aged girl, her family moved and settled in Castine, ME, where she grew up playing in the tide pools on the Backshore. When Nancy was a young teenager, she attended a “street dance” in Bucksport and that is where she met Richard Ginn, and their 56-year love story began. Their lifelong journey together created a beautiful family four generations deep, with Nancy at the heart of it.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife and was married to Richard for over 53 years. A beloved Mom to her two children and their spouses, Shane Ginn and wife, Julie, of Bucksport, ME, and Colleen Wotring and husband, Robert, of Summerfield, FL. She was known as the “Best Nana Ever” to her grandchildren, Casey (Lauren), Jesse, Alec, Reese and great-grandchildren, Penelope and Hadley Jean, who took her very first breath just prior to Nancy taking her last. She had many special family members, friends and “chosen sisters” whom she loved dearly.

Nancy spent the majority of her years in Bucksport raising her family. While being an amazing Mom and managing a busy home life she studied and graduated from University of Maine’s University College with a human services major. She was named to the 1992 All-USA Academic Third Team for community, technical and junior colleges–a national award. She spent much of her working career at Bucksport High School starting in the special education department and then as a substance abuse counsellor. Nancy also worked as an EMT, firefighter and hospice volunteer through her years of service-oriented careers. Nancy had a gift of helping others with true compassion and heart. One of the greatest joys of her life was being able to help another. She had a special love for animals–big, small, furry or scaly (we had them all). She enjoyed the adventures of hiking, walking barefoot, swimming in the ocean, and the sounds and smells of nature. Nancy and Richard retired to The Villages in 2011, starting a new chapter in their lives. Walking the many shorelines of Florida’s beaches was her therapy. She had a very spiritual and kind soul that could provide a sense of calm and comfort to anyone. She loved her friends dearly and was blessed with many through the different chapters of her life–she adored them all! Her family was always the center of her life, and she is now the center of all their hearts forever.

Please join us as we celebrate Nancy’s life on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home, 28 Elm Street, Bucksport, Maine. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. A private family committal, at the Castine Cemetery, to follow service. mitchelltweedie-young.com

In lieu of flowers, Nancy would love donations to the Bucksport Animal Shelter, 16 Transfer Station Rd., Bucksport, ME 04416 bucksportanimalshelter@gmail.com.