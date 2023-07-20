87 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 20, 2023
By Staff Report
John Charles Daugherty Jr. “Chuck”, 57, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on July 17, 2023. Chuck was born in Ocala, FL, on October 11, 1965, to his loving parents; John Charles and Shirley Ann (Rowe) Daugherty.

Chuck was a Florida native through and through and a loyal Gator fan, he was of the Christian faith and enjoyed his work as a landscaper. Chuck enjoyed spending his time buying, selling, and collecting antiques and playing poker. He even played tournaments at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Chuck was an animal lover and had a kind heart, he had many pets over the years and even raised a squirrel as a baby.

Chuck is survived by his fiance, Wendy, a son, Channing, two step-children: Angela and Taylor, his mother, Shirley, three siblings: Sean, Jason, and Tammi, a grandchild; Garen, and his beloved dog, Josie.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father; John, a brother; Shannon, and two sisters: Sharon and Tracey.

