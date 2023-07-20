John Charles Daugherty Jr. “Chuck”, 57, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on July 17, 2023. Chuck was born in Ocala, FL, on October 11, 1965, to his loving parents; John Charles and Shirley Ann (Rowe) Daugherty.

Chuck was a Florida native through and through and a loyal Gator fan, he was of the Christian faith and enjoyed his work as a landscaper. Chuck enjoyed spending his time buying, selling, and collecting antiques and playing poker. He even played tournaments at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Chuck was an animal lover and had a kind heart, he had many pets over the years and even raised a squirrel as a baby.

Chuck is survived by his fiance, Wendy, a son, Channing, two step-children: Angela and Taylor, his mother, Shirley, three siblings: Sean, Jason, and Tammi, a grandchild; Garen, and his beloved dog, Josie.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father; John, a brother; Shannon, and two sisters: Sharon and Tracey.