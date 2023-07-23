John T. Nugent of The Villages, FL died at home on June 29, 2023 surrounded by his adoring wife Lora Lee, daughters, and other family members. John was born March 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Margaret Nugent.

John was a graduate of Georgetown University and received his Master of Business Administration from Loyola University in Chicago. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he served as Captain in the Strategic Missile Squadron. He later rose through the ranks at Freeman United Coal Company, eventually becoming the Vice President of Sales.

John always lived an active full life. His passions included golfing, reading, fishing, sailing, traveling, and dancing. Only in the last few years of his life was he slowed down by Parkinson’s, but he still made it a priority to celebrate milestones with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most important to him throughout his life were his family and friends. His humor, resilience, determination, kindness, and gratitude will dearly be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and of course his many friends. Always quick with a joke and generous with encouraging advice, his smile and courage made him a hero to us all.

John is survived by his wife Lora Lee, daughters Susan Nugent, Laura (Mark) Duffy, Christine Taylor, stepdaughters Heather (Garry) Robinson and Heidi (Jim) Linehan, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Michael Nugent. There will be a celebration of his life in the fall of 2023. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org or a charity of your choice.