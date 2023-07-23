87.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 23, 2023
type here...

John T. Nugent

By Staff Report
John T. Nugent
John T. Nugent

John T. Nugent of The Villages, FL died at home on June 29, 2023 surrounded by his adoring wife Lora Lee, daughters, and other family members. John was born March 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Margaret Nugent.

John was a graduate of Georgetown University and received his Master of Business Administration from Loyola University in Chicago. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he served as Captain in the Strategic Missile Squadron. He later rose through the ranks at Freeman United Coal Company, eventually becoming the Vice President of Sales.

John always lived an active full life. His passions included golfing, reading, fishing, sailing, traveling, and dancing. Only in the last few years of his life was he slowed down by Parkinson’s, but he still made it a priority to celebrate milestones with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most important to him throughout his life were his family and friends. His humor, resilience, determination, kindness, and gratitude will dearly be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and of course his many friends. Always quick with a joke and generous with encouraging advice, his smile and courage made him a hero to us all.

John is survived by his wife Lora Lee, daughters Susan Nugent, Laura (Mark) Duffy, Christine Taylor, stepdaughters Heather (Garry) Robinson and Heidi (Jim) Linehan, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Michael Nugent. There will be a celebration of his life in the fall of 2023. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org or a charity of your choice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The failed investigation into cocaine at the White House

A Village of Hacienda East resident offers his thoughts on the failed investigation into cocaine at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis hellbent on rolling back freedoms of Floridians

The chair of the Democratic National Committee has some harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We need Florida-Friendly Landscaping

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita couple contends that Florida-Friendly Landscaping could cut down on the expense of flowers in The Villages.

Neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We are not all millionaires

A Village of Hemingway resident says Villagers are getting hit with many price increases and it’s time to look at reducing costs.

Photos