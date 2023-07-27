Fenney Nature Trail partially closed after turtles lay eggs

Parts of the Fenney Nature Trails have been blocked off after turtles laid their eggs in the walkway.

The eggs have reportedly been laid by Florida softshell turtles.

Most breeding occurs from April to early August and females can lay up to four to five clutches per year. Eggs are laid near water in alligator nests or in a hole burrowed by a female in a soft, sandy area. Each clutch contains around 10-38 eggs which are usually incubated 60-90 days. To make their way out hatchlings crack egg-shells using their claws and egg tooth. They are fully developed at birth and are able to fend on their own.

Females become reproductively mature anywhere from 5-8 years of age, while males are ready to mate when they are 2 years old.