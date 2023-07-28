89.3 F
The Villages
Friday, July 28, 2023
By Staff Report
Russell Roland Harding, Jr. 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 21, 2023 at The Villages, Florida under the care of Cornerstone Hospice.

Russell was born on October 18,1945, in Monroe, Louisiana and attended Quachita Parish High School. He received his BA from Arizona State, MA in history from Louisiana Tech and attended several other graduate schools. However, his true education came from independent reading, thoughtful observation and life experiences. At the age of 17 he volunteered for the US Army and in 1965 volunteered for duty in Vietnam even though he was exempt due to previous foreign service.

Upon arrival in Vietnam he immediately requested infantry duty and served in a combat infantry line company with the 1st Infantry Division. This service would ultimately render him totally disabled. He received several decorations and campaign ribbons, but the one he was most proud of was his Combat Infantry Badge. While Vietnam was an unpopular war, he never regretted his service despite later ramifications in his life from his tour of duty.

To quote his epitaph on his gravestone: “I charted my own course in life and suffered the bitter consequences with no remorse.” Russ’s retirement was especially enjoyable because of his loving wife Linda P. Harding. He and his wife enjoyed reading and traveling together. He was a history instructor at The College of Central Florida, Ocala, Florida, and a regular volunteer with the Marion County Humane Society.

Russ was a member of Kiwanis, Elks, Lions, NRA Patron Member, VFW, American Legion, Disabled Veterans of America and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Russ is preceded in death by his parents Russell R. and Marjorie G. Harding, brother John R. Harding, and aunts Alverne Hill and Mignon Holder.

He is survived by his wife Linda Harding, daughters Raine R. Harding and Riayn R. Harding, granddaughters Marjorie Harding Smith and Piper Nicole Harding-Bowen as well as stepdaughter Laura Swindoll and longtime friend and educator Carol Ullman Ransom as well as his rescue dog Ginger.

The burial is at Mulhearn Memorial Cemetary, Monroe, Louisiana.

