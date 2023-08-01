89 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Couple jailed after brawl which left behind bruises and bite marks

By Staff Report
Daniel Ralph Hezlep
Kayla Marie Hall
A couple landed behind bars after a brawl which left behind bruises and bite marks.

Kayla Marie Hall, 32, and Daniel Ralph Hezlep, 34, were arrested Friday after a battle at their home at 40121 Palm St. in Lady Lake, according to arrest reports from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall said she and Hezlep had been battling over a a cell phone. She tried to lock herself in a closet, but he used his foot to prevent her from fully closing the door. Hall allegedly bit him on the arm and struck him. She claimed that Hezlep began choking her. She screamed that she could not breathe. He dragged her onto the front porch and locked the door, preventing her from re-entering the home. Hall fled to a neighbor’s house and contacted law enforcement.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he found that Hall had suffered bruises on her arms. Hezlep had bite marks on his right arm and marks behind his right ear. Hall and Hezlep, who have been a couple for five years, were each checked out by EMS.

Hezlep, was arrested on felony charges of battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Hall was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

