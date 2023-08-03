Villager arrested after her Audi hits parked truck in her neighborhood

A Villager was arrested after her Audi hit a parked truck in her neighborhood.

The owner of a black Dodge truck was visiting a customer at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Islawild Way in the Village of Charlotte when he heard a “loud bang” and saw that his truck had been hit by a black Audi sedan with New Jersey license plates, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The impact was so violent that the truck sustained a broken axle mount and was not drivable.

The driver of the Audi was identified as 64-year-old Susie Marie DiGiacomo, who lives at 3173 Islawild Way. It appeared she had been drinking.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but had trouble maintaining her balance and did not properly follow directions. She provided breath samples that registered .199 and .200 blood alcohol content.

DiGiacomo was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. Once she was cleared, she was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a charge of driving under the influence. The Ohio native was also ticketed on a charge of having an open container after open liquor was found in her vehicle.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.