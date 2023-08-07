Marie T. Czarnecki, 89 passed away Friday July 28, 2023. Marie was born April 18, 1934 in Lyndhurst NJ to Marinus and Virginia Carabello.

Marie graduated from Lyndhurst High School in 1952 where she was the school’s socialite and known as the prettiest girl in the class, often stopped and thought to be Elizabeth Taylor. After High School, Marie modeled in New York City. She also worked at Curtiss-Wright Corporation in the Aeronautical Engineering Division as the Assistant to the President. She is the first woman in the company to have her name as part of an aeronautical patent.

In January of 1959 Marie married Adam Czarnecki, the football hero of Lyndhurst High School. While they both attended Lyndhurst High School together, it wasn’t until a few years later they met again at the town’s local nightlife hotspot, dated for three months, fell madly in love and got married. In 1967, Marie left the corporate world to dedicate her life to taking care of her husband and daughter as well as take on the role of matriarch for family in the area and family that all lived together on the same block in Lyndhurst known as, “close knit Sicilian community living”. Her passion was her family. She was a positive role model for her daughter, she was loving, funny, playful, generous, gave everything her all, was a great negotiator and found quirky joy in the hobby of getting the best price every time for everything and most importantly, was loved by all who met her.

Marie is now reunited with her parents, the love of her life, her husband Adam as well as many family and friends. Marie is survived by her only child, daughter Maria and her husband Bill Bucklar; her Sister Virginia Purta; brother-in-law Bernard Purta; goddaughter Jane Cummings and husband Kevin Cummings, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

A Mass will be will be held at 10am on August 22, 2023 at St. Mark The Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield FL 34491. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The National Shrine of St. John Neumann, 1019 N 5th St., Phila., PA 19123, www.StJohnNeumann.org.