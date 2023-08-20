90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 20, 2023
type here...

Claudia Glick

By Staff Report
Claudia Glick
Claudia Glick

Claudia Glick passed away after a long illness at the age of 87 on June 20th, 2023. She was born in New York City on November 5,1935, to Alexander and Dorothy Gall.

She was an alumna of Evander Childs High School and attended the University of Miami (FL). Prior to retirement, she served as the office manager for a plumbing contractor for many years.

She was married to her loving husband, Bertram Glick, for 66 years, who cared for her tirelessly during her long illness.

She loved to travel. Although her travels took her all over the world, her favorite vacation destination was Cape Cod, Mass.

Claudia was most proud of her family. She loved that they continued to be close, despite living far apart. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey Glick (Keri) and Dr. Michael Glick (Avi), her grandchildren Hank Glick and Dr Andrew Glick, Madelene Crouch (Jon) and Allison Glick (Zack). She is also survived by her 2 great-grandchildren Cassie and Zeke.

She is survived by her brothers Norman Gall and Ron Gall and their families.

She was always there for her family. She “never…never” missed the graduation of her children and grandchildren; from elementary school through graduate school. She beamed at the growth of her entire family. Her family was always her primary focus.

She will be missed by all.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s crack down on political flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident agrees with the idea of cracking down on loud driveways, but contends something should also be done about residents flying flags with political messages.

Trim the palm trees and forget about changing the flowers

A Village of Winifred resident says the palm trees need to be trimmed to avoid dangerous situations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Opposed to James Dockham’s letter and siding with Beth Silver!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident takes one letter writer to task and applauds another over their stances on presidential politics.

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Photos