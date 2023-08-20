Claudia Glick passed away after a long illness at the age of 87 on June 20th, 2023. She was born in New York City on November 5,1935, to Alexander and Dorothy Gall.

She was an alumna of Evander Childs High School and attended the University of Miami (FL). Prior to retirement, she served as the office manager for a plumbing contractor for many years.

She was married to her loving husband, Bertram Glick, for 66 years, who cared for her tirelessly during her long illness.

She loved to travel. Although her travels took her all over the world, her favorite vacation destination was Cape Cod, Mass.

Claudia was most proud of her family. She loved that they continued to be close, despite living far apart. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey Glick (Keri) and Dr. Michael Glick (Avi), her grandchildren Hank Glick and Dr Andrew Glick, Madelene Crouch (Jon) and Allison Glick (Zack). She is also survived by her 2 great-grandchildren Cassie and Zeke.

She is survived by her brothers Norman Gall and Ron Gall and their families.

She was always there for her family. She “never…never” missed the graduation of her children and grandchildren; from elementary school through graduate school. She beamed at the growth of her entire family. Her family was always her primary focus.

She will be missed by all.