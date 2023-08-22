With nearly 300 dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services, the need to find good homes and clear the shelters is apparent. As part of the annual Clear the Shelters Event cosponsored by NBC and Telemundo, Sumter County Animal Services is holding a special adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. And, it’s free for qualified adopters to adopt a pet from Sumter County.

There are many benefits to having a pet. Some of these medical benefits include improved blood pressure, lower cholesterol and triglycerides, better heart function, and easing of depression. Pet owners, especially dog owners, tend to get more exercise due to walks with dogs, playing with dogs, etc.

The best part of owning a pet is that you get unconditional love. Moreover, dogs rescued from animal shelters tend to be especially loyal, thankful and loving. If you aren’t up for adopting a full-time pet, please consider fostering. Fostering provides short-term companionship, reacquaints the animal with home life and better prepares it for an eventual new home.

There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services, so please visit on August 26 at 819 CR 529 in Lake Panasoffkee, from noon to 6 p.m. or go online for more information at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt, or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster