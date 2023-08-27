84.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By Staff Report
John Francis Cipollina, 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away in Clermont, Florida on August 23, 2023.

He was born in Queens, New York to Sebastian and Barbara Cipollina on September 22, 1949. Mr. Cipollina was married 48 years to his loving wife Diane Cipollina. They were married in Port Jefferson, New York. They lived in New York many years before moving to Florida in 2009. He was a Vietnam Veteran where he proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

John’s hobbies were bowling, listening to 60s and 70s music, painting and working on projects. He also liked watersports. He was a big sports fan, loving all things New York, The New York Rangers, Giants, and Yankees.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Diane Cipollina of The Villages, Florida; children: Ryan Cipollina (Allison) of Rocky Point, New York; Katie Simpson (Tyler) of Cincinnati, Ohio; 3 grandchildren: Travis, Jaxen, and Emma; brothers: Robert Cipollina and Thomas Cipollina. He will be dearly missed by his large extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Jude’s www.stjude.org or Tunnels to Towers: www.t2t.org.

