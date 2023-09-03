Diminutive woman arrested after allegedly using her feet to choke her fiance

A diminutive woman was arrested after allegedly using her feet to choke her fiance.

Officers were called to investigate a report of a fight at 6:40 a.m. Thursday to the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A man told police that he had been driving a car when his fiance, 20-year-old Emma Elizabeth Chase of Green Cove Springs, began using her feet to choke him. A passenger in the back seat heard the man cry out, “I can’t breathe.” The passenger said that Chase, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds, would not release her grip on the man’s neck.

The report noted that Chase and the man have been engaged for more than a year.

Chase was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.