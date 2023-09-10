Woman driving rented golf cart injured after colliding with Tesla on County Road 466

A woman driving a rented golf cart was injured after colliding with a Tesla on County Road 466 near the gate at the Village of La Zamora.

The accident occurred when the Bushnell woman at 6:40 p.m. Saturday pulled out from Chula Vista Avenue and into the path of the Tesla which was westbound on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman driving the golf cart was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The Tesla driver was not injured.

The woman told police that she was looking at a map on her phone and did not see the sign indicating that golf carts were not allowed past the exit gate at the Village of La Zamora.