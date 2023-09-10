84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 10, 2023
type here...

Woman driving rented golf cart injured after colliding with Tesla on County Road 466

By Staff Report

A woman driving a rented golf cart was injured after colliding with a Tesla on County Road 466 near the gate at the Village of La Zamora.

A woman driving a rented golf cart, seen at far right, collided with a Tesla on County Road 466
A woman driving a rented golf cart, seen at far right, collided with a Tesla on County Road 466.

The accident occurred when the Bushnell woman at 6:40 p.m. Saturday pulled out from Chula Vista Avenue and into the path of the Tesla which was westbound on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The accident occurred near the Village oF La Zamora gate on County Road 466
The accident occurred near the Village oF La Zamora gate on County Road 466.

The woman driving the golf cart was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The Tesla driver was not injured.

The woman told police that she was looking at a map on her phone and did not see the sign indicating that golf carts were not allowed past the exit gate at the Village of La Zamora.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Robert Basye’s misspelling in Letter to the Editor

A resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, in a Letter to the Editor, pokes a little fun at a previous letter writer who commented on former President Trump’s leadership of the country.

Another tirade from Marsha about President Trump

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer about President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Morse Boulevard safety issue is similar to the Charter School

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, likens the Morse Boulevard problem to The Villages Charter School.

Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist spotlights double justice system

A Village of Tall Trees resident claims Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist after his arrest spotlights the “double justice system.”

Give me a break!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident addresses the complainers who are unhappy about noise from The Villages High School football games.

Photos