Village of Virginia Trace man arrested after K-9 alerts on his SUV

A Village of Virginia Trace man was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his sport utility vehicle during a traffic stop.

Jon Clayton Fillingim, 54, who lives at 1275 Harleyville Loop, was driving a white Kia SUV on Sunday afternoon when he was pulled over for an expired license plate on SE Hwy. 42, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the SUV turned up methamphetamine in a Tic Tac container. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle.

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,000 bond.

This was not his first drug arrest. Fillingim was found sleeping in a black Kia Soul in 2017 at a Circle K station in Fruitland Park. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and a glass pipe.