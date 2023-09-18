75.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Woman arrested in alleged attack over inappropriate behavior at swimming pool

By Staff Report
Amanda Ferragamo
Amanda Ferragamo

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack over what she perceived to be inappropriate behavior at a swimming pool.

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, of Fruitland Park, saw a man and woman by the pool “doing some stretches” in the wee hours Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferragamo accused the man and woman of engaging in “inappropriate activities.” Ferragamo shoved the woman and “smacked her across the face.” The woman had a red mark on her face where she’d been hit. Ferragamo also shoved the man and hit him, too.

The man said Ferragamo attacked them and he said she was “pissed.” Ferragamo is in a domestic relationship with the man who was reportedly attacked.

The location of the incident was redacted from the arrest report.

The native New Yorker was arrested on two counts battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.

