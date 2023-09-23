Christina Girardini

76.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By Staff Report
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christina “Chris” Girardini, 73, cherished wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She spent most of her life in Peoria where she raised her family. She passed away peacefully on September 16th in The Villages, Florida, the place she called home for the past 5 years.

Chris was born in Peoria, IL to Francis and Mary Peters on August 16th, 1950. She graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School in Peoria where she met some of her lifelong friends. She then met the love of her life, Fred Girardini, when they were teenagers and married on November 28th, 1970.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Mary Peters (Peoria), her brother Tom Peters, and brother-in-laws Rick Hartter and Chuck Burt.

Chris is survived by her husband, Fred; three daughters, Amy Girardini of Chicago, Beth Girardini of Chandler, AZ, and Lori (Tim) Roscoe of Lake Zurich, IL; three grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn and Katie Roscoe; three sisters, Kathy Burt, Barb Hartter and Doe (Bob) Grant of Peoria.

Chris cherished spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing Bunco, trips to Tybee with her girlfriends, Hallmark Movies, and going to any beach or pool. She was active in her neighborhood social group, volunteering at the food pantry, and playing Mahjong and Samba. Her absence leaves a profound void in the hearts of her family and many friends throughout Peoria and The Villages.

Funeral services will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL on September 29th at 10:00am. A celebration of life will be held in Peoria at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

