Henry (Alex) Hutchins, my beloved husband passed away on August 23, 2023, age 79.

He was born in Arcadia, FL, but grew up in Gadsden, AL. He graduated from Auburn University with a B.A. in Fine Arts and received his Master’s Degree in Inventory Control/Supply Management from UCF, and received numerous certifications. He worked for both Boeing and USBI at the Kennedy Space Center for over 30 years. He then formed his own company, Applied Industrial Cybernetics, and taught supply management, both domestically and internationally, for Fortune 500 companies.

Alex leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Leila and his two fur-babies; Timothy and Chloe, his brother Tim, 4 daughters; Mary, Tammy, Abbi and Heather, 3 sons; Adam, Marc and Christopher (deceased). We are also blessed with 32 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was a proud and loving father, and treasured his wife all of the years they were together.

Alex was a voracious reader, any and all books, intellectually profound. He never said an unkind word about anybody and loved to tell “dad jokes” (of which he had many). He was very active in his church, teaching Sunday school, bible studies and singing in the choir. He loved the Lord. He played the coronet, built model airplanes, wrote short stories, helped his wife foster rescued dogs, and was a private airplane pilot.

Alex died from cardiac failure and a very long battle with Parkinson’s disease. A celebration of his life will be held at the New Life Christian Church, 4701 E. County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785, (352)261-5333, on October 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. His funeral will be held in Alabama at a later date.