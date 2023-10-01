Sterling Heights pickleball courts will be closed Wednesday

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center pickleball courts will be closed for divider net installation on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Sterling Heights Recreation Center at (352) 753-4510.
