86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
type here...

Man who had been ‘drinking all night’ jailed after alleged attack on host

By Meta Minton
Bryan Vasquez
Bryan Vasquez

A Summerfield man who had been “drinking all night” was arrested after an alleged attack on his host.

Bryan Estuardo Vasquez, 24, was arrested at his home at the Paradise Mobile Home Park on U.S. 301 after the altercation that took place early Saturday morning at a home in Silver Springs Shores, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Vasquez and another man had been “drinking all night” when an argument broke out. The man said Vasquez got up from the couch to use the bathroom and suddenly “grabbed him around the head and neck and threw him to the ground,” according to the arrest report. The man said he scratched at Vasquez’s neck to get him off of him. The altercation spilled outside and when the other man threatened to call law enforcement, Vasquez got into his vehicle and fled.

The native of Guatemala was found at his home where he was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s no savior

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a previous letter writer who declared that former President Trump is still the “savior” of our nation.

Have you heard about the Write-In Loophole?

A Villager who is a leader in the local League of Women Voters chapter warns of the Write-In Loophole and the danger it presents in elections.

Did Sumter County team up with Daily Sun to make legal ad unreadable?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident offers a theory about an unreadable legal advertisement and wonders if Sumter County teamed up with the Daily Sun to pull one over on the citizenry.

Recreation Department’s data on ID checks ‘laughable’

A Village of Hawkins resident says the Recreation Department’s data on ID checks is “laughable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos