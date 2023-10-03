Man who had been ‘drinking all night’ jailed after alleged attack on host

A Summerfield man who had been “drinking all night” was arrested after an alleged attack on his host.

Bryan Estuardo Vasquez, 24, was arrested at his home at the Paradise Mobile Home Park on U.S. 301 after the altercation that took place early Saturday morning at a home in Silver Springs Shores, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Vasquez and another man had been “drinking all night” when an argument broke out. The man said Vasquez got up from the couch to use the bathroom and suddenly “grabbed him around the head and neck and threw him to the ground,” according to the arrest report. The man said he scratched at Vasquez’s neck to get him off of him. The altercation spilled outside and when the other man threatened to call law enforcement, Vasquez got into his vehicle and fled.

The native of Guatemala was found at his home where he was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.