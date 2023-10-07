Wisconsin sex offender registers address at $1 million home in The Villages

A Wisconsin sex offender has registered a permanent address at a $1 million home in The Villages.

John Anthony Vogel, 73, on Tuesday registered an address at 2911 Euclid Terrace in the Village of Gilchrist, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He registered through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Vogel was convicted in 2017 of two counts of sexual assault in Brown County, Wis., which includes Green Bay.

At the time of his arrest, Vogel was accused of sexually assaulting residents at a group home he had run, according to a press account at the time by WBAY, the ABC TV affiliate in Green Bay. Three female residents told police Vogel touched them sexually and then told them not to tell anyone, the television station reported. He was arrested on charges of sexual assault and victim intimidation.

Vogel and his wife purchased their home in The Villages on May 31 for $1 million. The house has a pool and overlooks a golf course.