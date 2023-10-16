70.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 16, 2023
Villager who played for Boston in minor league to speak to Red Sox Nation

By Staff Report
Manny Crespo
The next meeting for Red Sox Nation is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Manny Crespo, a fellow Villager and former Red Sox minor league player. He was drafted by the Red Sox in 1968 and played in the minors from 1968-1974.He was primarily a utility infielder. He coached and managed for several organizations until 2003 when he became responsible for Latin American Player Instruction/Development for the San Diego Padres and then the Detroit Tigers.

Bring a Red Sox fan/potential member as free guest to this meeting, as part of the fall membership drive. Membership is valid for the balance of 2023 + 2024 for any new or lapsed members who join between now and the end of the year. Special door prize drawing for those who bring potential new members.

The club is accepting new members. For more information, visit the website RedSox-Villages.com, or (352) 561-8511. Also visit the club on Facebook at RedSox-Villages.com.

