79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...

Texas woman bound for West Palm Beach arrested two times in two days on DUIs

By Staff Report
Mary Kathryn Lefler
Mary Kathryn Lefler

A Texas woman bound for West Palm Beach was arrested two times in two days on drunk driving charges.

Mary Kathryn Lefler, 55, of Sherman, Texas was at the wheel of a white Toyota Tundra at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County when she was pulled over after “be on the lookout” bulletins had been issued for her vehicle due to erratic driving, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop at Mile Marker 315 in Bushnell, a trooper noticed “an odor of alcohol” emitting from Lefler’s mouth.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the trooper to conclude Lefler had been driving impaired. She refused to provide a breath sample.

The trooper discovered that Lefler had been arrested Monday in Escambia County in the Panhandle on a charge of driving under the influence.

Lefler was booked on a charge of driving under the influence at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Widen the golf cart bridge at Spanish Springs

A Village of Rio Grande resident says he likes some of the things being done at Spanish Springs, but thinks the golf cart bridge needs to be widened.

Reducing roundabouts to one lane will improve flow of traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that reducing roundabouts to one lane will improve the flow of traffic.

Jim Jordan is not competent to be speaker

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Jim Jordan is not competent to be speaker of the house.

We are experiencing plenty of inflation here in Florida

A Village of Lynnhaven resident mocks a previous letter writer who praised President Biden’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Why not put your little white crosses in the backyard?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident wonders why those wishing to display little white crosses can’t simply put them in their backyards.

Photos