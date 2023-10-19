Texas woman bound for West Palm Beach arrested two times in two days on DUIs

A Texas woman bound for West Palm Beach was arrested two times in two days on drunk driving charges.

Mary Kathryn Lefler, 55, of Sherman, Texas was at the wheel of a white Toyota Tundra at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County when she was pulled over after “be on the lookout” bulletins had been issued for her vehicle due to erratic driving, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop at Mile Marker 315 in Bushnell, a trooper noticed “an odor of alcohol” emitting from Lefler’s mouth.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the trooper to conclude Lefler had been driving impaired. She refused to provide a breath sample.

The trooper discovered that Lefler had been arrested Monday in Escambia County in the Panhandle on a charge of driving under the influence.

Lefler was booked on a charge of driving under the influence at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.