Marlin “Sonny” Henderson

July 27, 1938 – October 9, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing away of Sonny Henderson on Monday, October 9, 2023 at The Villages Hospital.

Sonny was born on July 27, 1938 in Memphis, Tennessee to Marlin and Mildred Henderson. He worked as a meat cutter for many years in St. Louis, Missouri.

When he retired he and his wife Carol, moved to The Villages in Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf, water walking with friends, eating at all the wonderful restaurants and especially enjoyed visits from his family. Sonny was a fitting name for this amazing man, whose smile and laugh would brighten up everyone’s day.

He is survived by his wife, Carol. He was very loved by his 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Sonny will be missed by all!