73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Villager escapes prosecution on second battery charge this year

By Staff Report
Jean Dorothy Pultorak
Jean Dorothy Pultorak

A Villager who was arrested after an alleged brawl with a woman after going out to dinner has escaped prosecution on another battery charge.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case of 66-year-old Jean Dorothy Pultorak of the Village of Poinciana. The prosecutor’s office cited “victim/witness issues” for the decision not to move forward with the case.

The New Jersey native’s arrest followed an incident which occurred Aug. 14 in The Villages. A 73-year-old woman said she and Pultorak had gone out to dinner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When they returned home, they got into an argument which turned physical.

The 73-year-old said Pultorak used an “open hand slap” to strike her across both sides of her face. The woman said Pultorak also poured water on her. She had redness on both sides of her face.

In March, Pultorak was arrested after an altercation with a woman at Pultorak’s home in the Village of Poinciana. However, the prosecutor’s office opted not to move forward with that case, too.

In 2017, while going by the name of Jean Dorothy Mansfield, she was arrested on a charge of battery. She was place on probation for one year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

A longtime Village of Santiago resident has a message for all of those complaining about traffic.

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

The Kraken has cracked

A Village of Osceola Hills resident points out that Sidney “Kracken” Powell has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges in what is likely another nail in the coffin for former President Trump.

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

Photos