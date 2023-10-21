Villager escapes prosecution on second battery charge this year

A Villager who was arrested after an alleged brawl with a woman after going out to dinner has escaped prosecution on another battery charge.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case of 66-year-old Jean Dorothy Pultorak of the Village of Poinciana. The prosecutor’s office cited “victim/witness issues” for the decision not to move forward with the case.

The New Jersey native’s arrest followed an incident which occurred Aug. 14 in The Villages. A 73-year-old woman said she and Pultorak had gone out to dinner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When they returned home, they got into an argument which turned physical.

The 73-year-old said Pultorak used an “open hand slap” to strike her across both sides of her face. The woman said Pultorak also poured water on her. She had redness on both sides of her face.

In March, Pultorak was arrested after an altercation with a woman at Pultorak’s home in the Village of Poinciana. However, the prosecutor’s office opted not to move forward with that case, too.

In 2017, while going by the name of Jean Dorothy Mansfield, she was arrested on a charge of battery. She was place on probation for one year.